Country was in good shape when PML-N left office, Nawaz on power outages

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the PML-N-led government had left the country in a good shape but it appeared that it was once again being led to multiple crises.

“When we left, everything in the country was in order,” he said, while responding to a question on the country’s power crisis.

He was speaking to the media in front of the accountability court.

The PML-N quaid said that his party’s government had generated additional electricity and inaugurated many development projects. He said that he was answerable only for his party’s term in office and could not be held responsible for developments transpiring afterwards.

“The country remained in good hands when PML-N was ruling,” he said, adding, “[Former prime minister] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and [Chief Minister Punjab] Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated many projects before the end of our tenure. We had hoped to inaugurate motorways in Lahore, Multan and Sukkur as well. We initiated 39 mega projects in the country. Has anyone ever done this before? Did anyone else build motorways?”

Sharif said the public knew very well about those who led the country to disasters and those who brought it out from such circumstances.

“The PML-N is the only party that has worked for the people. The performance of all others parties is next to none.”

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz said, “Please tell us what social sector and electricity projects have you completed in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.”

“Only the centre has performed.”

He insisted that the nation had neither accepted the plane hijacking case [made against him before the ouster of his government in 1999] nor the current cases against him.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.