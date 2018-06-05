Nadal marches past Marterer

PARIS: Maximilian Marterer probably wondered what all the fuss was about when, two games into his first match against the best claycourt player ever on Monday, he led French Open champion Rafael Nadal 2-0 on the Spaniard’s favourite patch of red dirt. The German youngster quickly discovered just what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a pummelling by the veteran though, as Nadal swept to a 6-3 6-2 7-6(4) victory to reach the quarter-finals in Paris for a 12th time. In doing so, 10-times champion Nadal extended his current streak of consecutive completed sets won at Roland Garros to 37. Only Bjorn Borg (41) has a longer streak and the way Nadal, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, is devouring the opposition it is hard to see who can stop him.

Having racked up his 900th Tour win, Nadal will now take aim at regular practise partner Diego Schwartzman after the gritty Argentine 11th seed came from two sets down to beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson. Asked if that would be his first big test, Nadal’s answer explained why he so rarely suffers a claycourt off-day. “My big test is every day,” he said. “Today was an important test. I am in the quarter-finals. And the biggest test now is the next round. “I go day by day, and I am not worried about if I had a test or I don’t have a test. I just worry about trying to be at my 100 percent for the next day that I have to play.”

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.