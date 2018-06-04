CJP takes suo moto notice of water shortage

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the petition filed against water shortage on June 7 in Islamabad, while the Karachi and Lahore registry of the SC will hear case on June 9 and 10 respectively.

Moreover, the Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar also made schedule to hear the case in Quetta and Peshawar registries. In this regard, the top brass from the Capital administration, development division, advocate general, and attorney general have been issued notifications for their explanation.

A 20-year-old petition regarding Kalabagh dam filled by barrister Zafarullah, who is a senior lawyer hailing from Lahore, was summoned by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

While presenting his arguments, the lawyer argued that Pakistan’s 20 percent growth rate is water dependent. Despite this fact, no dam has been constructed since 1960. The CJ commented that the water crisis is now the top priority of the apex court and in this regard he issued suo moto notice.

Justice Sardar ,Tariq Masood also showed their concern that the political parties do not heed the looming challenge and they are not serious to include it in their manifestos.