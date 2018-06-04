Pakistan announces squad for T-20 series against Scotland

LAHORE: Pakistan announced its T-20 squad comprising 15 players against Scotland on Monday.

Inzamam Ul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur announced the squad and retained all the players included in series against West Indies except injured Babar Azam, who has been replaced with Haris Sohail.

The selected squad includes Fakhar Zaman , Ahmed Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, and Shaheen Afridi.

The green shirts will play their first match on 12th and second match on 13th June against Scotland.