Don’t need permission to sing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawalis: Rahat

KARACHI: Acclaimed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan justified exactly why he does not need permission to sing his late uncle, music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Nida Nusrat spoke about taking legal action against various companies, and social media websites recreating her father’s songs without any permission.

Nida Nusrat talked about various websites making fake pages of NFAK’s songs by his name as well. She also introduced “The Real NFA” an institute she established, which would provide a platform for new and aspiring singers.

Talk to the media, Rahat asserted that his family has never been divided, and that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan being his uncle’s adopted son, successor and ustaad, gives him the right to be able to perform his qawalis without permission.

Later on, Rahat was questioned about his legacy, to which he said, “I have kept this family tradition of ours alive since I was made the successor by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan over 20 years ago. I have taken the torch of my family’s tradition unconditionally, not seeing whether it is day or not, a flight or a journey of a day long and lot more including performing for days and weeks initially when both my father and my Ustad had passed away, I as Rahat Ali Khan was there to take my families name forward.”

“I know how hard it has been. If you see that I have taken my family’s name and performed at the Noble Peace Prize, in fact I was the headline performer there, I have performed at the United Nations General Assembly, I have a music room named after me at the Oxford University Music faculty. The name which is attached with me apart from mine is my family’s name and legacy which I’m carrying and as a tradition, tomorrow my brother and son will carry it as well,” he continued to say.

Rahat’s concluded that he hoped any questions or misunderstandings had been cleared out, and how at the end of the day, he did not need any sort of permission to sing his late uncle’s songs.