Friends worried about Johnny Depp’s health after recent pictures released

A picture taken in the Four Seasons hotel in St.Petersburg, Russia, was uploaded on Instagram by a fan of actor and rockstar Johnny Depp, age 54, recently.

Depp looking unusually pale, and extremely thin, has had his friends concerned for both his health and well-being.

Fans also freaked out, and were worried about his health, with various comments such as, “I would not have recognised him”.

His friends said they do not necessarily consider the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to be physically ill, but they have noticed that Depp has been exhausting himself to a high extent lately.

A source close to the actor has also shared their opinion and said, “Johnny’s under a lot of stress and he’s partying hard. When Johnny’s single he doesn’t have anyone to reign him in, and he can get pretty wild when left to his own devices,” the source explained.

“It doesn’t help that he’s touring right now. When Johnny is playing with the band, he likes to really immerse himself in the rock’n roll lifestyle, and that can really do a number on his health and well-being.”

After all, we all know how topsy and turvy a rocker’s life can be like now, don’t we? There can be many reasons for his appearance, maybe it’s the fact that Depp shaved both his head and beard, or maybe he’s just tired.

All in all, Johnny Depp’s friends are just hoping that he can take some time off, give himself time to rest, and take care of his physical and mental health soon.