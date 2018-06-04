Georges St Pierre or Conor McGregor? ‘Doesn’t matter’ for Khabib

UFC’s first ever Muslim and Russian champion has set things straight. He is ready to fight in September or October, and he couldn’t care less about his opponent.

Although, the Eagle has, on multiple occasions, said that a bout with possibly the greatest fighter of all time, Georges ‘Rush‘ Saint Pierre would suffice, he does not rule out a dance-night with ex-champion Conor McGregor either, since they have to set the scores straight.

Now, how does Conor get to meet Khabib? It’s easy, just send him the location.

Dana White says he’s sure Khabib wants McGregor and vice versa

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White said that he would soon conduct a one-on-one meeting with Conor McGregor and decide a future course of action. He said that a bout between the two unprecedented stars of the fight game has to be set in Las Vegas later this year.

“I’m pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I’m pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants. So yeah, I could see that happening,” Dana said.

But the UFC president has said quite a lot of things before that have not turned out to be true. So, let’s just wait for an official announcement.

Ali Abdel Aziz says GSP is the fight to make

Khabib’s manager has set things straight too. The Eagle wants two-time UFC champion Georges St Pierre because for the Dagestan native, it’s all about legacy.

“We believe the fight to make is the Georges St-Pierre fight at 155 pounds. Khabib wants to fight for legacy and not for a soap opera drama show, and we think Conor doesn’t deserve this opportunity,” he said. Ali, however, did not rule out the possibility of Conor McGregor fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov since “Khabib has to teach him a lesson for the bus attack.”

But there’s another guy in line for a title shot; Tony Ferguson. For him, Khabib has set it as straight as his Russian monotone – Tony has to, now, deserve the title shot like Khabib did when he fought Edson Barboza.

Nevertheless, it is clearer than ever now that it is KHABIB TIME, and now he is the one who decides.