LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered demolition of all illegally constructed houses in Miani Sahib Graveyard.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi during the hearing ruled out that those violating court’s order should be imprisoned for a duration of one month.

LHC expressed anger over chief security officer Bashir Ahmad, stating that if the administration is also involved in illegal construction of houses in the graveyard, imprisonment for three months will be sentenced if the facts are concealed.

Justice Qureshi summoned a report over the demolition process due to end till June 29, stating that any construction in the graveyard is illegal, thus demolish all.

He further added that the walls of the graveyard are to be demolished in the next phase of the demolition process.

Earlier a local news channel had unveiled the illegal confiscation of 456 reserved graves in Miani Sahib Graveyard which were allotted to influential people illegally.

It was brought to the knowledge of the court that the land mafia had fixed walls over 1248 Kanal land and was charging a higher price for grave allotment. After the reports of illegal confiscation, Supreme Court had ordered formation of a commission to review the encroachments in Miani Sahib Graveyard.