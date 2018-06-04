Hamza Shehbaz under fire as Ayesha Ahad files another complaint

LAHORE: The mystery surrounding Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad took another turn after the latter–who claims to be Hamza’s wife–filed a complaint against Hamza and against Shehbaz Sharif’s son in law Ali Imran on Monday.

The complaint accuses Hamza of perpetrating violence against Ayesha, and alleges that Hamza made threats against Ayesha’s life, and took her property including jewellery, mobile phone and her purse.

Ayesha claims in her report that Hamza sent people to Ayesha who took away her cell phone, nikkah nama (marriage contract) and other documents.

The police are currently reviewing the complaint, while Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had on Saturday ordered Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan to register a case against Ahad’s alleged harassers.

The CJP was hearing a plea Ayesha Ahad had made, in which she claimed that Hamza Shehbaz posed a significant danger to Ayesha and to her daughter.

On June 2nd, moreover, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hamza and five others, which accused them of violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism and attempted rape.

The FIR was lodged at the Islampura police station.

The others named in the FIR are Inspector-General (IG) Rana Maqbool, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, and Imran Yousuf.

Ayesha had previously filed a complaint in 2011, which was included in this report. Hamza Shehbaz, meanwhile, has refuted Ayesha’s claims and dubbed them ‘baseless’.