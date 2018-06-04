Country was in good hands until PML-N left: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Monday remarked that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) performed and was only responsible for its 5 year term.

While addressing the media outside accountability court hearing Al-Azizia reference case, Nawaz said that PML-N left the country in a functional state. Upon being questioned about the power crisis, Nawaz responded that the country was in good hands in PML-N’s tenure.

Former premier commended efforts of Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for inaugurating numerous projects including projects like motorways in Lahore, Multan and Sukkur.

PML-N Quaid added while questioning that ”We initiated 39 mega projects in the country. Has anyone even done this before Did anyone else build motorways?”

Nawaz stated that the people are aware who has brought upon darkness and who brought light.

Earlier on May 28 Nawaz had claimed that only the centre had performed, while the performance of other parties was equal to nothing.

He had questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan if he had started up any development projects or completed any in his tenure.

Sharif has asserted that for PML-N victory was the only option.

The ruling government PML-N had completed its 5 year tenure on May 31, transferring its powers to an interim setup before the general elections.