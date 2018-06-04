NAB summons Shehbaz in Saaf Pani Company scam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday will appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for inquiry in Saaf Pani Company scam.

NAB has summoned Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, probing illegal appointments in Saaf Pani Company.

According to sources, the bureau directed CM Punjab to bring along financial records of the company including the salary records of officers.

Earlier NAB had summoned Hamza Shehbaz, former Finance Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Waheed Gul and CM’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf.

Previously the Supreme Court (SC) had taken a suo moto notice on cases of public interest.

On April 7, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) had given 24 hours to the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) along with the provincial government to submit the complete record of salaries, perks and privileges of the entire staff.

CJP Nisar had taken notice of the exorbitant amount being paid to foreign consultant for water projects.

He had also raised objections over the appointment of private or foreign consultants rather than utilizing government officers for the posts.

Saaf Pani Company was established by the Punjab Government as an initiative by CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in 2014 under section 42 of the Companies Ordinance 1984. The company’s mandate is to develop, design, plan and execute plans and projects for provision of safe/clean drinking water through solutions in underserved areas (rural areas of the province).