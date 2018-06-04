5th round of talks also remains inconclusive

The fifth round of talks between former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Qaddus Bizinjo and former opposition leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal held in Quetta on Sunday also remained inconclusive.

Both leaders discussed possible names for the caretaker chief minister’s slot, however, they could not reach a consensus on a particular name.

If a name is not picked by Monday (today), the matter would be referred to the parliamentary committee concerned. According to the constitution, if the parliamentary committee also remains unable to decide the matter, then it is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s prerogative to pick a name.

Four rounds of talks have already been held between Bizenjo and Ziaratwal. On the other hand, the six member parliamentary committee of the dissolved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has also failed to overcome the deadlock on the nomination of the caretaker KP chief minister. The matter now lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.