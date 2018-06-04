Four labourers killed in coalmine collapse

Four labourers were killed after being trapped under debris following a gas explosion in a coalmine in Quetta early Sunday morning, rescue sources said.

Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmed said that nine colliers were working in the mine, adding that six labourers were rescued earlier.

The bodies of three labourers, all of whom hailed from Swat, were taken out by rescuers, while another injured labourer, who hailed from Kalat, succumbed to his wounds later.

According to Ahmed, the incident occurred in Sanjadi area of the province, which is 70 kilometres away from Quetta.

Fatalities in the coal-mining sector in the country are becoming commonplace highlighting the need for better labour protections. Many miners have lost their lives or suffered a physical disability in frequent accidents in the mines.

On May 6, at least 23 miners were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta.

The first accident occurred in Marwaarh, 45 kilometres east of Quetta, which is the capital of oil and gas-rich Balochistan province, due to a gas explosion. There were 30 labourers inside the mine when the explosion occurred. All the injured miners were rescued and taken to the hospital.

