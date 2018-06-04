Rashid Godil, Sardar Ghulam join PTI bandwagon

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Rashid Godil joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday during a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, Imran said that they were glad to have someone from Karachi join the party as they wanted to bring change in the city.

After announcing his defection, Godil spoke to the media saying no decision on constituencies was made during his meeting with Imran. “Have [only] joined PTI today.”

Earlier, in 2017, Godil decided to “maintain distance” from politics owing to security concerns.

According to sources, Godil had made the decision to quit politics over family pressure.

In August 2015, Godil was shot and injured in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) defector, Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Sunday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a statement, Abbas met PTI chairman Imran Khan and announced his decision of joining the party. Senior leader Jahangir Tareen was also present at the meeting.

Abbas, who is considered among the most influential politicians in Chakwal, had quit PML-N following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial interview in which the party supremo had made remarks regarding the Mumbai attack trial, sparking a political storm in the country.

He had garnered more than 0.1 million votes as an independent contestant from Chakwal in the last general elections held in 2013.

