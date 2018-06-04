Nine dead, five injured as van falls into gorge in AJK

At least nine people lost their lives and five others injured when a passenger van skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Riaz Haider Bukhari said that a Bhimber-bound passenger van coming from Samahani skidded off the road between Neel Kachh and Pir Gali village of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and plunged into a 250 feet deep ravine, resulting in the death of nine people, including a woman, and leaving five others critically injured.

Six among the deceased were identified as Raja Waseem, Raja Ishtiaq, Karim Azan, Husnain and Yasir Akram, while the injured included Mukhtar, Aleena Bibi, Usman and driver Sheikh Waseem.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.