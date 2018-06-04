No North Korea relief until verifiable denuclearisation steps: Mattis

North Korea will not get any sanctions relief until it has demonstrated “irreversible” steps to denuclearisation, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.

Speaking at a security conference in Singapore ahead of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mattis said it is vital that the international community keeps UN Security Council sanctions in place for now.

“North Korea will receive relief only when it demonstrates verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearisation,” Mattis said during public remarks at a meeting with the South Korean and Japanese defence ministers.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.