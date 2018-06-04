CJP orders PKLI to produce audit of expenditures worth Rs 20 billion

LAHORE: The forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs 20 billion by the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) was ordered during a hearing on a corruption case pertaining to the facility on Sunday.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the PKLI head over the corruption case and ordered examination of expenditures made by the institute, which has been accused of hiring professors and staff at exuberant salaries.

While hearing the cases of public welfare institutes on April 29, the CJP took notice of the salaries being paid at PKLI, ordering the chief secretary to submit a detailed staff structure of the hospital employees on the same day.

The CJP remarked it had come to the court’s attention that doctors were being hired at the institute for salaries as high as Rs 1.5 million per month.

PKLI came under fire in March after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at PKLI. The CJP had expressed anger at the gap between salaries.

During a hearing on March 24, the CJP took notice of disparity in salaries of doctors working at government-owned health facilities, saying those called from abroad are paid a hefty sum while the local ones are given a small amount.

The chief justice had remarked PKLI is an institute which hires foreign doctors. But what was the fault of doctors performing duties earnestly at government hospitals? he asked. He had demanded the government hospital doctors also be paid a high salary so that they did not have to practise illegally and are able to fulfil their duties at government hospitals with honesty.

