Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are acolytes of dictators: PPP leader

KHAIRPUR: The former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Khan Wasan on Sunday denounced the postponement of the upcoming general election and criticised the anti-democratic forces while addressing an iftar party held at Ali Dino Bugti Village near Kotdiji town of Khairpur district.

“Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were acolytes of dictators,” Wasan said while expressing despair about uphold of democracy from the two political leaders. He added that PPP had sacrificed for democracy and praised the efforts of Benazir Bhutto, who strived for democratic principles. He vowed that PPP will sweep the polls to secure majority in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the upcoming election 2018. “PPP has provided employment opportunities to the youths and secured fundamental rights of poor masses,” he said while outlining the reason people support PPP. He claimed that PPP solely follows democratic principles based on power of masses.

Dr Ali Dino Bugti, Sayed Farman Ali Shah, Hatim Gopang, Choudhry Muhammad Yaqoob Khokhar, Sayed Akber Shah, Ali Anjum Abbasi, Amir Ali Ujjan, Mir jani talpure, Imam Dino Wasan and notables were also present on the occasion.

Boy crushed to death by tractor-trolley

A boy was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Agra link road on Sunday. Reportedly, a speedy tractor ploughed and crushed 10-year-old Amir Ali when he was crossing the road. Consequently, he died on the spot while his body was transported to Gambat Hospital for medico-legal formality. Meanwhile, the area police have managed to arrest the tractor driver.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.