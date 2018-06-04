Call for end to exploitation and victimisation at federal varsities

ISLAMABAD: Central President of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Dr Kaleemullah Barech has demanded immediate end to victimization and exploitation of faculty and employees at leading federal universities, including COMSATS University Islamabad, International Islamic University Islamabad, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and Institute of Fashion Design Lahore.

At a meeting of the federal universities, the faculty representatives shared various incidents of injustices including denial of academic freedom, issuance of show-cause notices, adhocism, threat for removal from job, termination of contracts, stoppage of salary and ban on entry at university campuses.

Dr Kaleemullah said that such inhuman, undemocratic and unconstitutional attitude by the university administration would not be tolerated in any case and would be vehemently resisted. He lamented that instead of taking faculty onboard, it is being victimized. “University administration considers public sector entities as their own personal properties,” he alleged, and threatened to launch an agitation movement against the undue victimization of faculty at the federal universities.

He said COMSATS University maliciously attempted to sabotage a meeting of the Academic Staff Association held on May 28, 2018, at the university premises. The agenda of the meeting was representation of faculty in university Senate which was under formation. The faculty was of the view that major reforms were necessary vis-à-vis restructuring of employees statutes as well as the financial structure.

“COMSATS University is currently working on a totally interim arrangement where key positions like rector, registrar, treasurer and directors of four campuses are working on adhoc basis. Dr Raheel Qamar joined as interim rector of COMSATS University in March 2017. Right after assuming charge, he terminated over 200 employees and forced several others to resign. It has been learnt that more than 40 PhD faculty members who were working with COMSATS since last 10 years at different campuses have been served with termination notices,” Dr Kaleemullah alleged.

He stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically barred any adhoc setup in any organization to take decisions having long-term consequences. “An adhoc setup can only make day-to-day decisions and the apex court has reversed a number of decisions made by the interim managements. There are around 20 multiple cases pending in different courts seeking justice,” he said.

“Dr Raheel Qamar is facing plagiarism charges these days. COMSATS executive director constituted a committee for an internal inquiry into the matter. The committee was directed to submit the report within a week’s time (May 3, 2018) which has still not been submitted. Surprisingly, second paper co-authored by Dr Raheel was found to have a plagiarism ratio of over 59%. Under these circumstances, he should not be holding interim charge of rector of a university with 3500 employees and Rs 9 billion recurring budget,” the FAPUASA chief said, and requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of such issues at prestigious universities of Pakistan.

