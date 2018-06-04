Chief commissioner asked to act against harassment accused

The Ministry of Human Rights has asked Islamabad chief commissioner to conduct an impartial inquiry against an invigilator who allegedly harassed a group of female students during their practical examination held at Bahria College Islamabad last week.

The director general HR of the ministry said in a letter that some of the female students were allegedly harassed by an invigilator supervising their practical exams held under the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) while the incident has gone viral on social media. “You are requested to initiate action as per law and submit report to the ministry,” reads the letter.

According to the available information, the incident took place during practical examinations of biology at Bahria College in Islamabad. The examination was held under the supervision of FBISE and the accused invigilator was also appointed by the same board. He is originally a lecturer in Federal College for Boys in Sector H-9 which falls under administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The FDE has constituted a three-member inquiry committee. Director General Hasnaat Qureshi said that the committee will complete investigation within seven days and take action accordingly. Another similar committee had also been formed by the FBISE on the direction of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

A former civil judge and practicing human rights lawyer, Mukhtar Ahmed Ranjha, told Daily Times that there are two kinds of punishments over is harassment allegation is proved true: minor penalty and major penalty. Ranjha said minor punishments are: censure, withholding promotion or increment, recovery of the compensation payable to the complainant from pay or any other source of the accused. While, major penalties are: demotion to a lower post or pay scale, compulsory retirement, removal from service, dismissal from service, he added.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.