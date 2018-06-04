AIOU inks deal to develop programmes for dropout girls

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Plan International Pakistan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed a letter of understanding for the customization of non-formal educational programs to develop accelerated curriculum for elementary level, training manuals for teachers, assessment system and teaching and learning materials.

Chiho Ohashi, chief adviser JICA-AQAL, and Nadia Noor, acting country director of Plan International Pakistan, inked the document, while the AIOU was represented by the Registrar Dr Zaigham Qadeer.

Dean Education Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, Dean Science Prof Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas and Director Bureau of University Extension and Special Projects Dr Tanzeela were also present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the signing event hoped such cooperation will help the AIOU in strengthening primary and middle level accelerated programs in various parts of the country. The AIOU, he said, is providing enhanced educational facilities to the marginalized sections of society free of cost. These four sections of the society are: prisoners, visually impaired persons, dropout girls and the transgender community, he elaborated.

The vice-chancellor said in order to educate girls who were pulled out of school for various reasons, the university has launched middle-level programs in Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Kharian and Thatta. “Under this programme, 400 girls in Thatta cleared grade-8 examinations and 377 among them proceeded for the matriculation exams,” he said. Recently, the university has enhanced its collaborative partnership with various national and international organizations to achieve its future targets in the education sector, he added.

As per the agreement, AIOU will be responsible for the overall coordination among the parties and will provide space for the workshops and meetings. The university will also get approval of developed/customized materials from the relevant authorities and help cost effective printing of the teaching and learning materials through its printing press. The copyrights of the developed materials will stay with the AIOU.

The JICA will provide technical support for the development and customization of accelerated curriculum for elementary level, training manuals for teachers, assessment system and teaching and learning materials whereas Plan International Pakistan will contribute financially.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.