CJP constitutes six benches to hear cases during current week

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted two benches of the Supreme Court to hear hundreds of cases of various natures at Islamabad registry during the week commencing today (Monday).

Bench-1 headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprises Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Minakhel. Bench-II comprises Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Besides, two benches – one comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and the other consisting of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan – will hear dozens of cases at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court during the week commencing today.

Similarly, two benches – one comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Munib Akhtar and the other comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah – will hear cases of various natures at Karachi registry of the Supreme Court during the week starting today.

All these benches will hear hundreds of cases including civil, criminal, tax matters, service matters, suo motu notices and human rights cases filed under Article 184 (3) of the constitution.

According to the weekly cause list, no application for adjournment through fax or email will be placed before the court and if any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record (AOR) will be required to argue the case. Besides, no adjournment on any ground will be granted.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.