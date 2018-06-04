Railways slashes fares by 30 percent for upcoming Eid

Pakistan Railways has announced a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on the first and second day of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We feel privileged while serving our brothers and sisters and making their journey easy on this happy occasion. The discount is also valid for advance booking,” Pakistan Railways CEO Aftab Akbar said while chairing a meeting of senior officials.

Moreover, the railways will also run additional special trains on the eve of Eid for the convenience of the passengers. The reduced fares will offer some relief to a large number of working people who leave cities to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with loved ones.

Passengers face many difficulties including exorbitant transport fares, which are increased before Eid every year. Even small transport operators of minivans start demanding double the standard fare from passengers.

