Haris Sohail likely to replace injured Babar Azam for Scotland T20Is

KARACHI: The national selection committee has decided to replace injured middle-order batsman Babar Azam with left-hander Haris Sohail for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Scotland. The committee headed by former batsman Inzamamul Haq has agreed on Haris’ name after careful deliberation but the formal announcement will be made as soon as the team is approved by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi. Azam is currently nursing an injury after being struck on the forearm by a Ben Stokes delivery during the first Test against England at Lord’s. His replacement Haris has featured in seven T20Is for Pakistan having an average of 18.50 with a strike rate of 104.22. The other members of the squad are likely to be the same ones which took part in the series against the West Indies in Karachi. Pakistan will face Scotland at Edinburgh on June 12 and 13, respectively.

Luden to replace outgoing Rixon: The PCB has decided to replace fielding coach Steve Rixon with Grant Luden – who is currently working with the team as the fitness trainer – on head coach Mickey Arthur’s advice. After a conversation between PCB chairman Sethi and Arthur, the duo agreed on handing over the fielding coach duties to Luden.

He will take charge during Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe where they will participate in a tri-series including Australia in July. It must be noted that Luden has served in fielding coach role in the past as well. He was the trainer and fielding coach during former head coach Waqar Younis’s reign with the Pakistan cricket team until 2016.

The PCB was on the lookout for a new fielding coach as Steve Rixon’s tenure draws to a close. The Australian has decided not to renew his contract, due to personal reasons, and will depart after the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of England. Earlier Sethi had failed to convince Rixon to prolong his stay till the 2019 World Cup after the latter wanted to spend more time with his family – which he had been denied while being away on tours frequently. Pakistan have shown a marked improvement in the fielding department since Rixon had joined the team in 2016.

