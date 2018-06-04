Unemployment rising at rapid pace: traders

The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said unemployment was increasing across the country at a rapid pace due to an excessive focus of policymakers on the economic development.

Economic development which cannot ensure social improvement is undesirable as it results in multiple problems damaging the society, a statement issued by the organisation said. “Our policymakers are too much focused on economic development while social development is not a priority,” it said.

“Tempering the statistics about unemployment will never change the ground realities as millions of youth are seeking jobs with little success. Unemployment among women and postgraduates is more prevalent with the figure touching around 20 percent,” it added.

“Migration from rural areas to urban centres has also created many problems leaving the infrastructure under pressure,” the statement said. “According to the latest census, the population of 10 major cities has increased by almost 75 percent, which indicates the scale of migration,” it said, and demanded that the economic policies should be designed in a way that they ensure social development as well.

Published in Daily Times, June 4th 2018.