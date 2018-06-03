Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 03, 2018


In Pictures: England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55-runs at Headingley

Web Desk

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in the second Test of a two-match series between the two teams.

Here’s how things unfolded.

Pakistan – First Innings

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed waves at the supporters prior to the beginning of the Headingley Test.
England’s Sam Curran receives maiden cap before the clash between the hosts and Pakistan

 

England skipper Joe Root tosses the coin and Sarfaraz Ahmed makes the call

 

Stuard Broad strikes early as Pakistan lose opener Azhar Ali for a score of 2

 

Pakistan continue to lose wickets as Chris Woakes and English pacers keep pressure

 

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed bowled out by veteran James Anderson as Pakistan crumble

 

England celebrate after restricting Pakistan to 174

England respond to Pakistan’s fall

Alistair Cook smashes one for four

 

Joss Buttler cuts it square off the wicket as Sarfaraz ball watches

 

Buttler strikes it towards the leg side this time. He scored an impressive 80* to hand England a crucial total.

 

Buttler and Sam Curran end Day 2 with the hosts in an ever dominant position

 

Pakistan all smiles ahead of Day three’s start

 

England end their innings at 363, giving Pakistan a 189-run mountain to climb

 

Azhar Ali hangs his head in shame as James Anderson roars in the background

 

England’s Dominic Bess-ts Haris Sohail with an stunning diving catch. Pakistan in more trouble

 

Jonny Bairstow pleads, while Imam-ul-Haq looks hopelessly at the Umpire. Contrasting emotions

 

Another one bites the dust, this time skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

 

Stuart Broad strikes the final nail in the coffin.

 

A smile for the cameras. Sure, they would not want to share that, do they?

 

That’s it from Headingley. Well played, England and well done, Pakistan.

Submit a Comment