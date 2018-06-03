In Pictures: England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55-runs at Headingley

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs in the second Test of a two-match series between the two teams.Here’s how things unfolded.Pakistan – First InningsPakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed waves at the supporters prior to the beginning of the Headingley Test.England’s Sam Curran receives maiden cap before the clash between the hosts and Pakistan England skipper Joe Root tosses the coin and Sarfaraz Ahmed makes the call Stuard Broad strikes early as Pakistan lose opener Azhar Ali for a score of 2 Pakistan continue to lose wickets as Chris Woakes and English pacers keep pressure Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed bowled out by veteran James Anderson as Pakistan crumble England celebrate after restricting Pakistan to 174England respond to Pakistan’s fallAlistair Cook smashes one for four Joss Buttler cuts it square off the wicket as Sarfaraz ball watches Buttler strikes it towards the leg side this time. He scored an impressive 80* to hand England a crucial total. Buttler and Sam Curran end Day 2 with the hosts in an ever dominant position Pakistan all smiles ahead of Day three’s start England end their innings at 363, giving Pakistan a 189-run mountain to climb Azhar Ali hangs his head in shame as James Anderson roars in the background England’s Dominic Bess-ts Haris Sohail with an stunning diving catch. Pakistan in more trouble Jonny Bairstow pleads, while Imam-ul-Haq looks hopelessly at the Umpire. Contrasting emotions Another one bites the dust, this time skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed Stuart Broad strikes the final nail in the coffin. A smile for the cameras. Sure, they would not want to share that, do they? That’s it from Headingley. Well played, England and well done, Pakistan.