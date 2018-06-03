Four colliers killed in Quetta mine collapse

QUETTA: Four coal miners lost their lives on Sunday due to sudden collapse in a part of mine positioned in the Sanjadi area of Quetta.

Chief Inspector mines Iftikhar Ahmad said that the mine collapsed due to gas explosion which affected other nine workers also, of which six were rescued early after provision of first aid, while remaining three are under treatment.

The deceased miners were identified as Mohammad Rahman, Yar Khan, Badsha Wazir and Ghulam Mohammad and they all belonged to Swat, he added.

Fatalities in coal mining sector has become threat for lives as it is highlighting the dire need for better labour protections. Over 27 miners were killed previous month in two coal mine incidents in the province.

For the protection of the mine workers in future, the provincial government had set up a four-member committee to investigate the coal mine accidents.

However, no details on the progress of the committee or the report were made available yet.