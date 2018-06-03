5 drinks to beat the heat in Ramazan

Pakistan is facing exceptional sweltering weather this year. The heat and the Holy month are challenging everyone to maintain their health and diet.

Fasting whole day and doing routine tasks may cause water deficiency in one’s body. Here are five refreshing drinks that can be used during Sehar or Iftar to maintain the water balance in the body.

Lemonade:

Lemonade is a blend of lemon, sugar, salt, and water which helps maintain water, salt and sugar balance in the body. Using an adequate amount of lemonade during and after Iftar helps in maintaining water balance. However, drinking a lot of lemonade with an empty stomach can cause some problems.

Peach Juice:

Having a chilled peach juice at Iftar time can invigorate you. Peaches, water and adequate amount of sugar would make a perfect peach juice. Adding a little amount of soda will make it more refreshing.

Falsa Juice:

Falsa is a seasonal fruit and luckily it is available in the country right now. Chilled falsa juice can be very refreshing to have at Iftar time.

Dates and almond shake:

After fasting, everyone needs an instant boost of energy. A Date and almond shake is the best thing to energize your body.

Rooh Afza:

Rooh Afza is considered an essential part of Ramazan cuisine. It energises and refreshes the body, however, adding an adequate amount of basal seeds can make it more refreshing.

So to beat the heat, have these drinks on a daily basis and energise yourself.