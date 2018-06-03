Former MQM MNA Godil meets Imran, declares allegiance to PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a move hailed by PTI Supremo Imran Khan, former MNA from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rashid Godil announced on Sunday that he was joining the PTI.

Godil also claimed that he had not discussed constituencies with Imran Khan in their meeting, and said that he had only joined the PTI in today’s meeting.

The PTI meanwhile, issued a statement after the meeting in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed his joy on someone from Karachi joining the party, since the PTI wanted to ‘change’ Karachi for the better.

Imran also claimed that despite being Pakistan’s financial hub, Karachi was ‘not prospering’.

Former MNA Godil had claimed in 2017 that he would maintain a ‘distance’ from politics. He is also not expected to contest the upcoming elections.

Sources, meanwhile, claim that Godil has quit politics due to family pressure.

In 2015, armed assailants fired on Godil and injured him in Karachi.

Godil’s driver was also injured in the accident, and later died in the hospital due to his injuries.