Owe allegiance to PTI, and not to Fawad Chaudhry: Zulfiqar Khosa

Former governor Punjab and a new entrant to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Zulfiqar Khosa claimed on Saturday that he had joined the PTI, and not Fawad Chaudhry, and thus, was not perturbed by what the latter said about him and his family.

“My son was married but later divorced his partner because he was unable to sustain the marriage,” the former PML-N leader explained.

He then added,

“Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi met me, and they did not show any concerns over these issues.”

Khosa, moreover, lambasted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and accused him of ‘destroying’ many families.

He also called out former Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid, claiming he influenced media outlets.

“Rasheed is the one who secretly meets TV anchors and tells them to focus on which things,” he said, adding, “I told the Chief Minister that Rashid was doing mischief from his office.”

Khosa also told the media that his sons had joined the PTI along with him.