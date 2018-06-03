Four dead due to poisonous gas in bid to rescue boy

KOHAT: Four died and three were injured on Sunday morning when a boy fell down in a well and fainted while inhaling poisonous gas in Kohat. The others deceased went down as well to rescue him and died due to the gas as well.

Sources reported that the machine to extract water from a well was not functioning properly in a house in Sorgul village. A boy went down to mend the machine, and that is when he inhaled some poisonous gas and fainted.

Six others went down to rescue him but they all fainted too.

Rescue teams reached the site and took out four bodies from the well, sources added, while three survived in incident.

A similar incident happened in Kohat on June 10, 2009, when four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas inside a well in Thall tehsil of the Hangu district.