Fazal-ur-Rehman takes over as Sindh’s caretaker CM

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman said that the general elections would be held on time.

He said this while talking to a group of journalists after taking oath as the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister at the Governor House on Saturday.

Brushing aside the impression of delay or postponement of general election, the caretaker chief minister said that the general election would be held on time.

“I am thankful to the outgoing chief minister and the opposition who showed their trust and confidence in me and nominated me as the caretaker chief minister,” he said.

Talking about caretaker cabinet, Fazalur-Rehman said that he would appoint a balanced caretaker cabinet in the next two days.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Mohmmad Zubair at a ceremony held at the Governor House, administered oath to Mr Fazalur-Rehman as the caretaker chief minister.

The ceremony was attended by out-going chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani, former provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and others.

The DG Ranger, the IG Police, chairman P&D and secretaries of different departments also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The oath taking ceremony, conducted by Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, started with the recitation of Quran and the national anthem.

The caretaker chief minister was given guard of honour when he arrived at the CM House. He assumed his office and was briefed by his Principal Secretary Aijaz Ali Khan.

On May 31, the out-going Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan had nominated Fazalur Rehman as the caretaker chief minister in a joint press conference at the CM House.

During the press conference, the outgoing chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that 30 names were discussed for the post before Rehman was finalised as the caretaker chief minister

Former opposition leader Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izhar praised Fazalur Rehman and said that his name had been agreed upon in the meeting between the provincial government and the opposition because in addition to being a neutral individual when it came to politics, Rehman also had vast experience in administration and governance.

Rahman has served as federal secretary for ports and shipping. He has also served as the Sindh chief secretary between 2005 and 2010, with a break of eight months when Shakil Durrani and Ejaz Qureshi served as chief secretary. Earlier, he served as the secretary of the excise and finance departments and the accountant general of the province.

After retirement, he also served as an adviser to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.

Until his announcement as the caretaker chief minister, he was a member of a committee formed for the appointment of vice chancellors of the public sector universities in the province.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.