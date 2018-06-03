PTI office attacked by livid party workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the party office at Shahrah-e-Faisal on Saturday and expressed their anger over the alleged practice of awarding party tickets to some ‘irrelevant persons’.

The protest started when PTI’s parliamentary board meeting was going on at Insaf House. The meeting was attended by PTI’s Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Liaquat Jatoi and others.

The protesting workers said that the parliamentary board was not taking decisions based on merit.

The PTI workers also defaced walls of the party office with slogans against their own leaders. One of the slogans read: “Go Alvi Go”.

The workers appealed party chairman Imran Khan to visit Karachi and personally look into the matter of awarding party tickets.

PTI leader Imran Ismail told the media that the parliamentary board meeting was underway when the incident occurred adding that no one was injured in the violent protest.

He said that some party workers had gotten enraged over the ticket awarding issue but it was unclear what prompted workers to become violent. “We will look into the matter,” he added.

Imran Ismail said that PTI was being seen as winning horse and it was not possible to accommodate everyone. ‘Some workers may have become enraged over awarding to party ticket to someone and we will hopefully handle this situation,’ he told the media.

SSP of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station told the media that the Insaf House administration did not allow the police to visit the premise after the scuffle. According to the police officer, the Insaf House administration has said that it was a party matter and was being resolved internally.

Earlier on Saturday, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had taken to Twitter to announce a crackdown on PTI members asking for money in return for nominations to contest the upcoming general elections.

According to the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, the general elections will be held on July 25.

“The ECP hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly Constituencies and the constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats,” read the ECP notification.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob had stated that the country was moving towards the elections as per the constitution.

He announced that a public notice would be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14, 2018.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.