PCB’s umpires and referees get less than their Indian counterparts

ISLAMABAD: There is a big difference between the match fees being paid by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to its umpires and referees and what is paid by its neighbouring country India. This month the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has fixed a fee of Indian rupees 40,000 per-day for its top 20 umpires for all first-class matches except T20 games.

For the T20 the match-fees is IRS 20,000 per day. It may be mentioned that this match-fees is more than what is being paid to an Indian first-class cricketer who gets INR 35,000 per day. In stark contrast, the PCB is paying Rs 6,000 per day to its elite panel of umpires with 17.5 percent income tax for non-filer and 10 percent for the filers. The Grade-I umpires are entitled to get Rs 5,500 per day as match fees.

Recently the PCB has also decided to increase the match fee of the cricketers under a new formula. Now instead of giving a monthly stipend to 20 players of each region, only the players who are part of the playing XI will get paid.

The Indian cricket board is paying INR 30,000 per day to all other umpires, outside the list of top 20, and the same amount to match referees. A scorer in India is getting INR 10,000 per day and a senior video analyst gets INR 15,000 per day.

