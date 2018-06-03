Morocco requests Pakistan for support at FIFA Congress

LAHORE: A Morocco delegation on Saturday formally requested the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to support its country’s bid for World Cup 2026.The guests presented their case in a meeting with President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat. The bid process to host World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in FIFA Congress meeting in Moscow on June 13, one day before the start of the World Cup 2018. The trio – Canada, Mexico and USA – are also keen on holding the event jointly. Morocco is campaigning for its bid relentlessly and is in touch with other countries to convince them. Speaking to media after meeting the Morocco delegation, Faisal Saleh said that Morocco was Pakistan’s brotherly country and the PFF was ready to play a positive role in the world football community. “Morocco is an important member of FIFA. Football has become a sign of peace and friendship for the world.” The Morocco Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, said: “We are thankful to the PFF for its warm welcome. Pakistan is a respected member of FIFA and it is important for us to get all brotherly countries’ favour in our bid.” He said hopefully Morocco would be able to convince the world for support for World Cup 2026. “The football is becoming a source of friendship and holding the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Morocco will be a wonderful experience for the rest of the world,” he added. Also present on the occasion were Abder Rahim Kadmiri and Hicham El Guerouj, both part of the Morocco delegation.

Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against North America: Meanwhile, Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup has been passed by FIFA and will be allowed to proceed to a vote runoff against the North American bid on June 13. “The Moroccan bid has been accepted,” Moncef Belkhayat, a former sports minister who sits on the committee, said after the bid passed further scrutiny from football’s world governing body. Moroccan media had reported rumours that FIFA was set to disallow the North African nation’s bid for reasons including logistical problems in the country’s five main cities. The bid relies heavily on Morocco’s passion for football, its relatively compact size, its climate and proximity to Europe and it has support across the African continent, which has only hosted the World Cup once before, in South Africa in 2010.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.