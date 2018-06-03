Mauricio Pellegrino named as Leganes manager

LEGANES: Former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was named as the new boss of Spanish Liga side Leganes on Saturday. It is the 46-year-old’s first job since being sacked by the Saints after an underwhelming nine-month spell with the English Premier League side who went on to narrowly avoid relegation under Pellegrino’s successor Mark Hughes by finishing 17th. The Argentine has been handed a one-year contract at Leganes for what will be his third spell in Spain after also managing Alaves and Valencia. Last season Madrid-based Leganes finished fourth from bottom – albeit 14 points clear of the relegation zone – under Asier Garitano, who has since joined Real Sociedad.

