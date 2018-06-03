Masar gives Sheikh Mohammed first Derby win

EPSOM: Masar romped home in Britain’s richest horse race to deliver a first Epsom Derby triumph for Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum’s Godolphin stable on Saturday. The 16-1 shot, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, dominated the 239th running of the race to scoop the 920,000-pound first prize ahead of second-placed Dee Ex Bee (20-1) and Roaring Lion (6-1) in third. Hot favourite Saxon Warrior could finish only fourth in the 12-horse field. “It is not easy to win the Derby but we did it,” said Sheikh Mohammed. The win represented sweet revenge for Masar, who had been beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas by Saxon Warrior last month.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.