Parents demand immediate action on Punjab Assembly recommendations on entrance test

Parents Awareness Society has called for implementation over the recommendations of the committee constituted by Punjab Assembly. Students and parents have shown great concern, as last year a scandal of leaked MDCAT question paper had surfaced before the entry test and the honorable High Court upon protest from parents had ordered retest of the entrance exam.

The Lahore High Court also took notice of private entry test academies illegally taking huge sums of money in lieu of fees. In view of these developments, an adjournment motion was moved in the provincial assembly against the entrance test examinations and a 12-membered special committee was formed to critically analyze the situation and present a comprehensive report over issue pertaining to entry test examinations.

The committee after several sessions presented a report in Punjab Assembly on 19th February, 2018 with recommendations including, continuation of ECAT and MCAT entry tests but with a lesser ratio to entry test, i.e. 20% or equivalent for matriculation, 70% or equivalent for intermediate, and 10% for entrance exams.

Parents Awareness Society showed grieve concerns as over three months have passed and the recommendations made by committee have not been implemented and that too at the time when the next entrance exams are approaching. Parents Awareness Society voices the plea of thousands of parents concerned about their children’s future and demands immediate action to prevent parents and students from mental stress and economic loss.

