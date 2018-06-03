Twitter spat between Reham, PTI men over her upcoming book

A day after a manuscript of TV anchorperson Reham Khan’s upcoming book leaked online Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters hurled a series of allegations on her.

TV anchor Hamza Ali Abbasi and PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry went as far as to accuse Khan of acting on the agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The book is expected to be Reham Khan’s detailed account of her shortlived marriage with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI spokesperson accused Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz, saying that his party now had ‘solid evidence’ to prove the claim. In his statement to media, Chaudhry said his party had gathered all the evidence about Reham’s meetings with the PML-N leader which, he said, was arranged by by former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

“The timing of this book’s release is crucial and it is aimed at defaming PTI, I will call it pre-poll rigging. They (PML-N) have a history of defaming their political opponents,” Chauhdry said, while speaking to the media. The PTI spokesman claimed that Reham Khan’s book would be ‘full of lies’ about Imran Khan and would present PML-N leaders, Shehbaz and Nawaz, as true statesmen. In a tweet, the PTI spokesman said the book was an exercise to demolish only real opposition in the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan’s close friend and London-based businessman Zulfi Bukhari threatened to take legal action against Reham Khan over her upcoming book.

Bukhari, who apparently negotiated with Reham Khan after her divorce with Imran, in a statement said that her move to write the book was a “pathetic and filthy attempt”.

Also on Saturday, Hamza Ali Abbasi levelled similar allegations against Reham and even shared some screenshots claiming they were of conversation between Ahsan Iqbal and Reham Khan.

Hamza, who hosts a talk show on a private news channel, started the Twitter trend #RehamOnPMLNAgenda.

Meanwhile, Reham Khan responded by dismissing the allegations as preposterous and claiming that Hamza had threatened her with dire consequences many times in the past. “Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017. Bullies trying to silence me,” she tweeted.

She shared screenshots of an email, which she said had been sent to her by the actor.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Reham Khan had said that various reports were run on electronic media about her life, adding that her book was meant to put the record straight.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.