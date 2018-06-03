Stripping the girl child

Mainstream and social media have been flooded with conflicting reports regarding the stripping and parading of a minor girl in Peshawar in what has been described as a family dispute. According to some accounts, the child was 10-years-old; whereas others put her age at 14.

We, here at Daily Times, appreciate that a news item is as only strong as the confirmed facts contained therein. The editorial pages are for looking at larger pictures, where possible. So, we are going to go out on a limb and say that what happened towards the end of last week is entirely unacceptable; regardless of the details.

The rights of the child must be recognised as just that. Linked to this are defined parameters of responsibility, culpability and punitive corrective measures that must necessarily fall below adult thresholds of the same. Which is another way of saying that children, particularly the girl child, must not become pawns in disputes, familial or otherwise, and violated in this way.

Sadly, such cases are not unheard of. Back in 2016, two minor girls between the ages of 9-13 were stripped naked, paraded and filmed by two men in Lahore for stealing water melons. Similarly, in India in 2017, the same punishment befell two children; both girls being below the age of 9. Their crime was to have stolen a savoury snack worth Rs2. Footage of the incident made its way to Indian news channels. And although the images were partially blurred, this is sensationalist journalism at its worst. There are lessons here for the Pakistani media, too.

Here in this country, the incoming set up must take notice of such violence against the girl child. This is where the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing must uphold its mandate. Such misdemeanours must be registered as sex offences against minors; paedophilia by another name. Including additional charges of pornography. Anything less will reinforce the message that this is simply what little girls are born into. Never enjoying ownership of their own bodies. From cradle to grave.

It is not enough to come on to the streets against the poor Zainabs of Pakistan. We must agitate for every single girl child that has been punished and humiliated in this way. For such trauma is lifelong. *

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.