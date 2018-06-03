Imran Khan, not cricket

If Imran Khan is not careful, he may just blow it.

For as Pakistan celebrates the completion of democratic tenure, it seems that the PTI chief has been overcome with notions of his own imminence. Which is entirely understandable. That, after all, is the nature of the pre-election beast. One has to be in to win it and all that jazz.

Yet at what cost?

That the party extended membership to Farooq Bandiyal — a man charged over his role in a gang rape and armed robbery some 40 years ago — was more than “unfortunate”. And while Imran expelled the latter within a matter of hours it still raises uncomfortable questions about relevant screening processes.

It is the same story when it comes to nominating Orya Maqbool Jan for the interim Chief Minister Punjab; a man known for inciting religious hatred against the Ahmadi community. His inclusion or non-inclusion in the list of potential candidates is, at this stage, irrelevant. What matters is that the party has not denounced Jan’s ideology that saw him back in 2016 lead a 100-strong mob to PEMRA offices to protest complaints filed by the beleaguered group over his talk show’s provocative content.

That this silence comes hot on the heels of last month’s attack on an historic Ahmadi place of worship by PTI man Hafiz Hamid Raza does not bode well for Pakistan’s minorities. Though, here, the fault lies not exclusively with Imran’s party. Lawmakers across the great divide refused to sign a parliamentary resolution condemning this hate crime. And then there are the un-small matters of Jan’s public misogyny and support for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS. Meaning that it should, perhaps, come as no surprise that advocate Chaudhry Ashraf Gujjar — who infamously offered to defend pro bono the murderer of the late Governor of the Punjab, Salmaan Taseer — has also been admitted.

The emergence of a third force in national politics was supposed to offer an alternative. Not rubberstamp existing dangerous prejudices. The PTI and others must get over this notion that links electables to big name personalities. For crowd pleasers are of no worth if they simply play to the very lowest collective denominator. What is therefore needed is recognition that religious and sectarian minorities as well as women must be appealed to as valuable vote banks. For this is the only way that the country will make the gradual and long overdue shift towards issue-based politics.

Bluntly put, we are disappointed. We had expected so much from Imran Khan and his vision of a Naya Pakistan. The time has come for Kaptaan to understand once and for all that trading on a reputation of good intentions will no longer cut it. Not least because it begs the inevitable question: good intentions for whom? If these are not for everyone then they do not deserve to be referred to as such. *

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.