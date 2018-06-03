Security being provided to those who curse courts: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday observed that security was being provided to those who curse the courts.

The CJP observed this while resuming the hearing of a case regarding provision of extra security to individuals.

Advocate Azhar Ali Siddique presented a list of 31 people, including political personalities, who currently have state security. The list includes Marriyum Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz and Ahsan Iqbal’s son. Upon hearing the names, the CJP remarked that security was being provided to those who curse the courts. However, the top court rejected the report submitted by the Punjab top cop.

“Punjab Police has given the security to PML-N members and their families. Security to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former law minister Zahid Hamid is understandable,” Justice Nisar observed. “But why security is being provided to former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, former federal minister of broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, former IT minister Anusha Rehman, former water and power minister Abid Sher Ali and Ahsan Iqbal’s son Ahmed Iqbal.”

Furthermore, the top judge inquired about Hamza Shehbaz’s security.

Punjab Police Inspector General Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan told the court that Hamza was provided with ‘one-fourth’ security. “And how much security do I have? You have provided me with the same security as Hamza, and you had declined security to judges, even SC judges,” the CJP remarked.

Separately, the CJP directed the authorities concerned on Saturday to impound vehicles from government officials and departments which were in their possession without merit. Presiding over a hearing of a case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, Justice Nisar sought a report on vehicles currently under use by government officials by June 5 (Tuesday). A counsel representing the dissolved government told the court that the former prime minister had approved the purchase of luxury cars. “It was on the former premier’s orders that these cars were then given to officials,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.