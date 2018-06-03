Stop cutting trees

Sir: The purpose of writing this letter is to spread awareness among the public regarding the rampant cutting down of trees. This practice, which is actually illegal, has numerous negative effects on the environment, and therefore also human life. Although a lot of trees have been marked as protected by the government, for the purpose of selling of timber, people cut down these trees anyway; as a result, the geographical landscape suffers.

This situation leads to the question; if trees play a vital part in absorbing Carbon Dioxide from the atmosphere and converting it into oxygen, then why is this practice allowed to continue unrestricted? Due to the lack of trees, numerous localities suffer from a high concentration of dust particles in the air which causes the population to suffer from breathing problems, lung diseases and allergies such as bronchitis.

The solution to this urgent problem is to plant more trees, while also taking strict action against timbre mafias countrywide. It is my request to the concerned authorities that they take serious action against the culprits, and promote a healthier environment.

MUHAMMAD FAHAD GHORI

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.