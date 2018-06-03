Hepatitis in Sindh

Sir: Atleast 20million people in Pakistan are infected with Hepatitis B and C, which amounts 10 percent of the country’s population. However, the ratio of hepatitis-infected persons is much higher in Sindh. Around 20 to25 percent of the population in the province is infected with the virus. Thousands of people are dying young in Sindh due to this disease.

Their lives could be saved by proper screening and treatment. Pakistan had the second highest number of viral hepatitis patients after China but China reduced the number to only 1 percent through effective vaccination. Therefore, our government should arrange free-of-charge screening of Hepatitis B and C so that people could know whether they were infected.

Also, the government should make Hepatitis screening certificate mandatory at the time of issuance of computerised national identity cards to citizens so that the government could know the actual number of patients infected with viral Hepatitis.

SABAHAT KIRAN

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.