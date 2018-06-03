A lack of rain

Sir: Through this esteemed platform, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the public towards the scorching weather in multiple regions of the Balochistan province.

People, particularly those living in Turbat, Sibi, Gwadar and certain other regions of Balochistan desperately need it to rain.

They experience intolerable high temperatures during the summer season, which disturbs their day to day life. The situation is exacerbated because the region hasn’t had adequate rainfall since 2007. Despite knowing this, not a single government in Balochistan, has ever bothered to implement any stringent measures against climate hazards. This must change. The authorities must initiate some campaign which can help protect the Baloch people from climate disasters.

TEHZEEB YOUSAF

Kech

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.