Girl’s library required

I would like to draw the kind attention of the Balochistan government towards the girl’s library in Turbat. Turbat is the second largest city of the province, but it only contains one library for boys.

The girls of the city are deprived from this service and have to rely on studying on their own due to a lack of proper facilities in their city. It is very shameful that in such a big city, girls are being deprived of this most basic facility.

Thus, I urge the government of Balochistan to understand the need of the girls of this city and provide them with a library of their own. Kind regards.

SOODA M AKRAM

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.