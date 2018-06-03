Illegal power connections

Recently, K-Electric (K-E) conducted operations against the power theft rife in the city and successfully removed more than 500 hooked-connections, locally called ‘kundas’, in the Tannery Road and Ahmed Shah Bukhari area of Lyari. It should be known that quite a large number of people have been involved in such illegal activities around the country and have been stealing electricity without paying any electric bills.

The authorities have to penalize those who are stealing electricity and need to remove the cables which are being used for this power theft. I appreciate K-E for their operation against these thefts and I request that they regularly conduct such operations to try and cut down the number of these illegal connections. Power theft is among the main causes of disruption in the regular supply of electricity and I hope that the public goes hand-in-hand supporting them in this endeavour.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.