While our military and intelligence academies teach pitfalls of loquacity, our trainees quickly forget the lessons learnt, shortly after being commissioned. Everybody, civilians and military men alike, are fond of basking in the media limelight.

As is obvious from the investigative book, The Betrayal of India by Elias Davidsson, investigation into the attacks was surely opaque. A long time before Davidsson, the USA itself expressed scepticism about the Indian allegations. USA’s remarks attracted the ire of the Indian media.

Here is a quote from an article in the Times of India, dated July 19, 2006, called Indo-Pak talks breakdown leaves US frowning. “A key Bush administration official on Monday advised India to rely on hard evidence before drawing conclusions in the Mumbai terror attacks, while obliquely criticizing New Delhi for implicating Islamabad in the blasts and calling off talks. ‘I know there’s a lot of speculation out there now. That happens in these cases.

But I think we need to be led by the evidence before we start trying to draw conclusions and make policy pronouncements on it’, US Assistant Secretary of State Richard Boucher told foreign correspondents at a news conference”.

Pakistan’s and USA’s logical position was impaired by statements made by our two serving generals (Indian and foreign media exploited them to hilt as they did with Nawaz Sharif’s statement). Here I quote from C. Christine Fair, Pakistan: Perfidious Ally in the War on Terror. Christine says, “According to some reports, the current director general of the ISI, Shuja Pasha acknowledged that persons connected to the ISI were involved in the attacks but insisted that the operation was rogue”.

The facts were further clouded when ISPR Major General Athar Abbas corroborated Pasha’s statement. A newspaper story dated April 25, 2011 stated that “the ISPR chief Maj-Gen Athar Abbas, in his interaction with the visiting delegation of Indian journalists and in an interview with CNN-IBN, indicated the possibility of some retired officials collaborating with Mumbai perpetrators. He has hinted at involvement of retired ISI officials in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, but categorically denied any role of serving spies”.

History is replete with examples of religious terrorists – Rabbi Meir Kahane, Baruch Goldstein and Yigal Amir (Jews), and Aum Shinrikyo (Japanese). In seventh century India, thugs strangulated gullible passers-by to please the Hindu Devi Kali, and the 19th-century adherents of Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will) mercilessly killed their pro-Tsar rivals.

A nation should not be punished for individual acts of terrorism, according to principles of natural justice. Unfortunately, it is common to dub one’s adversary (like Kashmiris or LeT) ‘terrorist’ because it enables state terrorists to eliminate freedom-fighters.

DEEBA MALIK

Rawalpindi

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.