Death of nature

The problem of climate change is loud and clear; we just need to act on it. Global warming, animal extinction, adverse pollution, degradation of greenery and marine life should be the concerns of every individual.

Our ecosystem is all that we have to survive on this planet. Despite awareness, we will go about in our lives and continue to do what we do best; set a high standard of irresponsibility and indifference.

Without the ecosystem, there is no life for humans. The question is how long will we test nature? It has its limitations too, just like an average human being. We are feeding on its energy and not reciprocating in return. Although, masses are aware of the global warming and climate change causing immense damage to the ecosystem, yet they are personally and professionally unresponsive.

According to a German think tank, Germanwatch, Pakistan is the 7th most vulnerable country facing climate change. In view of this statistic, 523 Pakistanis died last year and figures may change for the worse in the coming months.

This is not the first time Pakistan has experienced an extreme turn of events. In 2015, nearly 800 people died of extreme heat. Such intense heatstrokes are a result of changing climatic conditions. Not only are human beings affected by climate change, so are animals; the turtle species are at a potential threat of facing extinction in Pakistan.

Last week, 60 civilians in Karachi succumbed to extreme heat and July is not even here yet. The death toll may rise as multiple sources reported that many areas of Pakistan will endure intense mercury levels and a possible second heat wave. The temperatures are expected to rise up to 40°C.

One can blame the government of Pakistan for failing to create effective policies to address climate change, ecosystem and marine life protection. These are mere components of the environment.

Our ecosystem consists of biodiverse animals and species that enrich our environment. Given the rate of technology, use of plastics, GMOs and poor government policies, biodiversity is diminishing at a steady rate.

It is probably impossible for the government of Pakistan to cater to an environmental cause given that half of Pakistan is deprived of basic human rights. According to a local report published in 2017, mass killing of stray dogs took place in Karachi and municipal laws condone authorities to carry out such uncivil acts. That said, a country is incapable of facilitating change when it has bogus laws intact.

The mentioned sources and statistics are a reflection of Pakistan only. The conditions and circumstances of each country vary depending on their public policies and nature of government. For every problem, we have a justified excuse.

Many individuals no longer make an effort to solve the gist of an issue. There is constant bigotry and hypocrisy on their part. Such a practice is quite influential in today’s day and age. It is already triggering a ripple effect that will forever damage our partially sane mindset in preserving and resisting climate change.

The writer is also a model and an actor. He can be reached at haiderrifaat95@gmail.com

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.