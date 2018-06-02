ECP to challenge LHC, Balochistan HC verdicts in SC

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced to challenge the Lahore and Balochistan High Courts’ verdict following an emergency meeting to the discuss the matter.

The LHC on Friday said that the information sought from the intending candidates in the nomination papers was insufficient. The court asked the ECP to improve the questionnaire about the assets of the candidates.

On the other hand, the Balochistan High Court on Friday declared delimitation of eight provincial constituencies in Quetta null and void.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to re-conduct delimitation in view of apprehensions and reservations of the political parties.

The constituencies are PB-24, PB-25, PB-26, PB-27, PB-28, PB-29, PB-30 and PB-32 – all located in Quetta district. However, there was no complaint about PB-31.

To this end, the ECP called an emergency meeting to ponder over the matter. Talking to the media after the conference, Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazir said that the commission has decided to challenge the verdicts in the Supreme Court.

It was further added that returning officers have also been directed to not accept submission of nomination papers from June 3 to 4, while it has confirmed that the elections will be held on time, on July 25.